Proton mail on Macbook via proton bridge
-
I'm struggling to configure Proton mail on Vivaldi. I'm working on Macbook and i have following settings on Proton Bridge
and Vivaldi settings
I was trying to find solution for macbook but i have found linux and windows solution with import of certificate, which did not work for me.
Do you have a guide how it can be configured on macbook?
-
superiorclam
@sojkin you can follow the Proton Mail Bridge Apple Mail setup guide as certificate installation is covered there
-
Thank you @superiorclam !!! It worked!!!