The addition of VPN is a godsend; it's just one extra layer of security. Most of the time it doesn't interfere with any website but there are some that really causes problems.

For example, I was in the process of transferring some crypto from one account to another and I had VPN on. So when the crypto servers looked at my system, it had a different address.

Crypto security check saw that as potential scam & froze my account for up to 30 days while they "investigated". When my account was un-frozen, I signed into my crypto account; my VPN was off and everything worked smoothly.

So, long about way to ask if there is a way to filter out some urls from VPN and then automatically restore VPN protection when user has moved on to a more forgiving server. TIA