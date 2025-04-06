Can a white list be constructed for VPN?
The addition of VPN is a godsend; it's just one extra layer of security. Most of the time it doesn't interfere with any website but there are some that really causes problems.
For example, I was in the process of transferring some crypto from one account to another and I had VPN on. So when the crypto servers looked at my system, it had a different address.
Crypto security check saw that as potential scam & froze my account for up to 30 days while they "investigated". When my account was un-frozen, I signed into my crypto account; my VPN was off and everything worked smoothly.
So, long about way to ask if there is a way to filter out some urls from VPN and then automatically restore VPN protection when user has moved on to a more forgiving server. TIA
@janrif The Proton VPN extension has no such feature and i do not know if Proton implements such.
@janrif please see the section on split tunneling in the following support article, which explains how to whitelist websites
@superiorclam That is for the user-paid subscription version, not for the Vivaldi free Proton VPN.
@DoctorG Yes, it's an advanced feature and a user can use his/her paid Proton account to login to the extension. I can test this a little bit later. Personally, I think the feature is very convenient and it's not fair to expect it to be free.
@DoctorG I can confirm that the Proton VPN extension shipped with Vivaldi supports split tunneling, please see the following screenshot: