voice
zaidaljboor2
there is an issue with voices on the browser , the videos dont produce voices
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zaidaljboor2 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zaidaljboor2 Check Settings → Privay → Website Permissions → Sound
Check if a tab is muted
Check Windows Volume Mixer while playing video if app Vivaldi is muted
If output connected by USB/Bluetooth disconnect and reconnect and restart Vivaldi