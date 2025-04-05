Hi everyone,

I'm running into a frustrating keyboard issue that I hope someone can help me solve. I'm using Arch Linux with Hyprland. My keyboard has a German QWERTZ layout. When I press Alt Gr + Q to type the "@" symbol, it works perfectly in my terminal and other applications, but it doesn't work at all in Vivaldi browser. I'm running Vivaldi natively (not through Flatpak or some other sandbox).

Hyprland config has german as localisation, pulling the localectl in terminal also gives correct localisation. The layout is fine - QWERTZ not QWERTY and I don't have any key combinations with Alt in Vivaldi or Hyprland.

Any help diagnosing the issue is greatly appreciated.

Thanks in advance!