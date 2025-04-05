Close minimize icons are not centered in KDE
sanjayswain
It is an annoyance but it is not centered and clicking the top right corner doesn't close the application.
Here is how it looks on other application
We don't need to target the icon to close the window just taking the mouse to the corner and clicking will close it too.
Hope it can be fixed soon.
@sanjayswain That's the typical "client-side window decorations" plague.
You can
- use the Native Window option (my preference, with tabs/window panel to a side)
- report it as a bug https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
- search the Customizations & Extensions / Modifications sub-forum for some CSS code to move those closer to the edge - iirc there were some threads about it in the past
- do it yourself inspecting the UI (instructions under Modifications)
- wait for someone to do it for you