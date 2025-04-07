Command Chain Action: Toggle Page Translate
-
I often need to turn off an automatically translated page's translation. I would like to have a shortcut key for this. So please add this action to toggle a page's translation.
if that is not possible then add a command chain action to turn off the page's current translation. There's already an action to translate page.. so in this case I could achieve a similar thing to toggling by having one key to translate a page and another to revert to the original
-
ZackMonroe
@dalinar said in Command Chain Action: Toggle Page Translate:
I often need to turn off an automatically translated page's translation. I would like to have a shortcut key for this. So please add this action to toggle a page's translation.
if that is not possible then add a command chain action to turn off the page's current translation. There's already an action to translate page.. so in this case I could achieve a similar thing to toggling by having one key to translate a page and another to revert to the original
I often need to turn off an automatically translated page's translation. I would like to have a shortcut key for this. So please add this action to toggle a page's translation.
if that is not possible then add a command chain action to turn off the page's current translation. There's already an action to translate page.. so in this case I could achieve a similar thing to toggling by having one key to translate a page and another to revert to the original
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ Dalinar Reloading the page (F5) works for me, at least in Vivaldi’s language forums. I guess that always translate this language needs to be disabled for it to work.
-
@Pesala the point is that automatic translation is useful for other languages you don't read or don't read that well. I would actually be happy for a tooltip in most cases to show the original text below... but I figured that adding a command chain action to toggle translation would be easier for the devs.
my most recent use case: I was looking at property listings in a foreign language (you can see the benefit of auto translate here).. many listings.. but sometimes it translates the address of the property into some english wording of the actual address.
So in order to uncover the original address so I can search it in google maps, i must undo the translation (then I turn it back on to read the listing again). So a toggle key would work great.. or so would a tooltip. rather than mousing around to disable and re-enable.
yes F5 will simply retranslate when auto translate is on
-
barbudo2005
Use Linguist extension:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/linguist-web-pages-transl/gbefmodhlophhakmoecijeppjblibmie
Auto detect:
Toggle:
Show a popup with original text by hovering the mouse over translated text: