@Pesala the point is that automatic translation is useful for other languages you don't read or don't read that well. I would actually be happy for a tooltip in most cases to show the original text below... but I figured that adding a command chain action to toggle translation would be easier for the devs.

my most recent use case: I was looking at property listings in a foreign language (you can see the benefit of auto translate here).. many listings.. but sometimes it translates the address of the property into some english wording of the actual address.

So in order to uncover the original address so I can search it in google maps, i must undo the translation (then I turn it back on to read the listing again). So a toggle key would work great.. or so would a tooltip. rather than mousing around to disable and re-enable.

yes F5 will simply retranslate when auto translate is on