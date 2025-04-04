Wikiwand extension no longer redirecting
MoosMas Ambassador
The Wikiwand extension used to redirect Wikipedia links to the same page on Wikiwand (with improved style, customization and functionality). Since a couple of updates ago, it doesn't do this anymore. When searching, it loads the normal Wikipedia page and only shows the Wikiwand one when refreshing it. I don't exactly know when this stopped working, but it's probably been a couple of months.
Also, here's my search URLs for Wikipedia, which used to work fine:
URL: https://wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s
Suggest URL: https://wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s
Does anyone else have this issue? And do you know how to fix it?
Thanks!
@MoosMas why not just using wikiwand directly? This way you probably don't even need the extension:
URL: https://www.wikiwand.com/en/search?q=%S
Suggest Url (this seems fine) https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=opensearch&search=%s
MoosMas Ambassador
@Hadden89 I tried to use the Wikiwand search URL, but this doesn't automatically redirect you to the page you're looking for. When entering a search query using the following Wikipedia URL, it automatically opens the article you're looking for, instead of showing search results:
https://wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s
When searching with the Wikiwand search URL (
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/search?q=%S), it shows a page with search results. I haven't been able to find a similar URL that goes directly to the article for Wikiwand. Do you know if there is such a URL for Wikiwand?
Update: The following search URL seems to be similar in functionality to the Wikipedia search URL:
https://www.wikiwand.com/en/articles/%S
I'll have to further test it to see if it actually works the same way and how it handles queries that don't exactly match page titles.
Update update: Of course this still doesn't fix the initial problem: that Wikiwand only redirects when refreshing a Wikipedia page. When going to a Wikipedia article through Google search for example, it still opens the original Wikipedia article. It only redirects to Wikiwand when refreshing.