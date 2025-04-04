@Hadden89 I tried to use the Wikiwand search URL, but this doesn't automatically redirect you to the page you're looking for. When entering a search query using the following Wikipedia URL, it automatically opens the article you're looking for, instead of showing search results:

https://wikipedia.org/wiki/Special:Search?search=%s

When searching with the Wikiwand search URL ( https://www.wikiwand.com/en/search?q=%S ), it shows a page with search results. I haven't been able to find a similar URL that goes directly to the article for Wikiwand. Do you know if there is such a URL for Wikiwand?

Update: The following search URL seems to be similar in functionality to the Wikipedia search URL: https://www.wikiwand.com/en/articles/%S

I'll have to further test it to see if it actually works the same way and how it handles queries that don't exactly match page titles.

Update update: Of course this still doesn't fix the initial problem: that Wikiwand only redirects when refreshing a Wikipedia page. When going to a Wikipedia article through Google search for example, it still opens the original Wikipedia article. It only redirects to Wikiwand when refreshing.