Option to have the new tab button at the top in vertical tabs mode
For vertical tabs, please give us the option to have the new tab button at the top of the tab strip. Lots of people have asked for this over the years (Edge users and now Firefox users too https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/discussions/edgeinsiderdiscussions/vertical-tabs-mode-new-tab-button-should-be-fixed-position-at-the-top-of-the-tab/4395114 and here is the Firefox link for this https://connect.mozilla.org/t5/ideas/in-vertical-tabs-add-an-option-to-open-new-tabs-at-the-top-of/idi-p/88898 )