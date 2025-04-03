Having issue logging into new version of GoComics on desktop version
GoComics recently overhauled their website (a process that they've admitted has had some issues, including not working on the first day) and since then I haven't been able to log into my account. I've since created a new one but I still can't log into it on Vivaldi. The account works since I was able to log into it both on Edge (shudder) and on the mobile version of Vivaldi but not on the desktop version.
I've already tried updating Vivaldi (current version is 7.3.3635.7) but that hasn't worked. I'm operating on Windows 10 64-bit.
The log-in page has this address:
https://amub2c.b2clogin.com/amub2c.onmicrosoft.com/b2c_1a_gc_signinsignout_policies/oauth2/v2.0/authorize?client_id=6cf955a1-f547-4eb9-aa62-f069cabf6ead&scope=https%3A%2F%2Famub2c.onmicrosoft.com%2Fapi%2Fdemo.read https%3A%2F%2Famub2c.onmicrosoft.com%2Fapi%2Fdemo.write https%3A%2F%2Famub2c.onmicrosoft.com%2Fapi%2Fuser_impersonation offline_access openid&response_type=code&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gocomics.com%2Fapi%2Fauth%2Fcallback%2Fazureb2c&domain_hint=signin&referrer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gocomics.com%2F&_ga=false
After trying to log in, it changes to this:
https://amub2c.b2clogin.com/amub2c.onmicrosoft.com/B2C_1A_GC_SIGNINSIGNOUT_POLICIES/api/SelfAsserted/confirmed?csrf_token=aUxUWVZMU0VuKy8wK1owMWNPeTFKcXUwekhKMGdWRHQyZFViWjd2NDdlcVhsMlI0eU91WTRkNmZTSTdLRmVXY2xVK3hDUG1IVkkvVXJJalVOODRRcEE9PTsyMDI1LTA0LTAzVDE1OjQxOjAyLjY1NTkyNDNaO3BITDFpUkFPZ2svMHlKVWkwZGVTT1E9PTt7Ik9yY2hlc3RyYXRpb25TdGVwIjoyfQ==&tx=StateProperties=eyJUSUQiOiJiN2MzM2UzNC0xZDVkLTQ0YjMtOGEyMC0xOTA1ODZkOWFhODkifQ&p=B2C_1A_GC_SIGNINSIGNOUT_POLICIES&diags={"pageViewId"%3A"94627c78-730d-492d-a898-022c24b0fdf2"%2C"pageId"%3A"SelfAsserted"%2C"trace"%3A[{"ac"%3A"T005"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A20}%2C{"ac"%3A"T021 - URL%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fauth.amuniversal.com%2Fassets%2Fgo-comics%2Findex.html"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A75}%2C{"ac"%3A"T019"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A9}%2C{"ac"%3A"T004"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A5}%2C{"ac"%3A"T003"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A8}%2C{"ac"%3A"T035"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A0}%2C{"ac"%3A"T030Online"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A0}%2C{"ac"%3A"T017T010"%2C"acST"%3A1743694910%2C"acD"%3A3328}%2C{"ac"%3A"T002"%2C"acST"%3A1743694914%2C"acD"%3A0}%2C{"ac"%3A"T017T010"%2C"acST"%3A1743694910%2C"acD"%3A3330}]}
The page doesn't say whether or not I've logged in, nor does it say the password doesn't work or doesn't match the email, but instead simply clears the fields as if I didn't already try to log in.
Any help will be greatly appreciated.
@MoeyTehr I can not test, do not want a account there.
But, please try …
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG, I knew there was something I forgot to mention. I've also already tried disabling all of my adblockers and cleared out cookies.
@MoeyTehr Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
@DoctorG, aha! It did work in the guest profile. I guess I have to find something else to clear out on my profile.
@MoeyTehr One of your extension? Vivaldi Blocker?
-
@DoctorG, I don't think it's one of my extensions. I don't have many and I've already disabled both adblockers (and I really hope they're not the issue because the ads on GoComics are out of control). Here are all of them:
Adblock
Adblock Plus
Adobe Acrobat
McAfee New Tab
McAfee Web Advisor
Proton VPN (I haven't even used it since they added it since I already have another VPN)
SpotiAds
Torrent Scanner
Edit: Tried removing both McAfee extensions (the first one Vivaldi called unsafe anyways) but that didn't make a difference.
barbudo2005
Said:
- Adblock
- Adblock Plus
With these 2 together it is enough for something not to work.
I've now tried also clearing out all cookies, cache, and site data to no avail.
I've also enabled third-party cookies.
I'm pretty sure I've tried everything on the troubleshooting page. I don't know what else to do at this point.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@MoeyTehr said in Having issue logging into new version of GoComics on desktop version:
I don't think it's one of my extensions
Starting Vivaldi like this in Terminal with command line (if you had installed for All Windows users):
"%ProgramFiles%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-extensions
or (if you have installed Vivaldi for current user):
"%LocalAppdata%\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --disable-extensions
If Vivaldi can login on GoComics it is one of your extensions.
@DoctorG, I'm not sure where I would do that. Is that a Linux thing or is that something that can be done in Windows?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@MoeyTehr Don't try to guess what extension might cause this. Disable all of them, clear cache+cookies and test again.
Then if it works, enable one by one and see if the problem returns, then you know the culprit.
Also, are you blocking third-party cookies?
The login seems to go to
b2clogin.com- a Microsoft-owned domain. You will likely need to allow third-party cookies for the login to work.
Check your Settings > Privacy & Security under Third-party cookies.
You might also have an extension blocking third-party cookies.
@MoeyTehr I suggest, as this is easier for you:
Open Vivaldi'S Extensions Manager (Ctrl+Shift+E)
Delete all extensions (you can add them back later)
Restart Vivaldi
Try to login at the page
fred8615 Supporters
I had trouble logging in too. It was telling me my username/password wasn't matching, so I used Forgot (or Reset) Password, and I got in fine after doing that.