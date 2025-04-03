GoComics recently overhauled their website (a process that they've admitted has had some issues, including not working on the first day) and since then I haven't been able to log into my account. I've since created a new one but I still can't log into it on Vivaldi. The account works since I was able to log into it both on Edge (shudder) and on the mobile version of Vivaldi but not on the desktop version.

I've already tried updating Vivaldi (current version is 7.3.3635.7) but that hasn't worked. I'm operating on Windows 10 64-bit.

The log-in page has this address:

https://amub2c.b2clogin.com/amub2c.onmicrosoft.com/b2c_1a_gc_signinsignout_policies/oauth2/v2.0/authorize?client_id=6cf955a1-f547-4eb9-aa62-f069cabf6ead&scope=https%3A%2F%2Famub2c.onmicrosoft.com%2Fapi%2Fdemo.read https%3A%2F%2Famub2c.onmicrosoft.com%2Fapi%2Fdemo.write https%3A%2F%2Famub2c.onmicrosoft.com%2Fapi%2Fuser_impersonation offline_access openid&response_type=code&redirect_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gocomics.com%2Fapi%2Fauth%2Fcallback%2Fazureb2c&domain_hint=signin&referrer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gocomics.com%2F&_ga=false

After trying to log in, it changes to this:

https://amub2c.b2clogin.com/amub2c.onmicrosoft.com/B2C_1A_GC_SIGNINSIGNOUT_POLICIES/api/SelfAsserted/confirmed?csrf_token=aUxUWVZMU0VuKy8wK1owMWNPeTFKcXUwekhKMGdWRHQyZFViWjd2NDdlcVhsMlI0eU91WTRkNmZTSTdLRmVXY2xVK3hDUG1IVkkvVXJJalVOODRRcEE9PTsyMDI1LTA0LTAzVDE1OjQxOjAyLjY1NTkyNDNaO3BITDFpUkFPZ2svMHlKVWkwZGVTT1E9PTt7Ik9yY2hlc3RyYXRpb25TdGVwIjoyfQ==&tx=StateProperties=eyJUSUQiOiJiN2MzM2UzNC0xZDVkLTQ0YjMtOGEyMC0xOTA1ODZkOWFhODkifQ&p=B2C_1A_GC_SIGNINSIGNOUT_POLICIES&diags={"pageViewId"%3A"94627c78-730d-492d-a898-022c24b0fdf2"%2C"pageId"%3A"SelfAsserted"%2C"trace"%3A[{"ac"%3A"T005"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A20}%2C{"ac"%3A"T021 - URL%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fauth.amuniversal.com%2Fassets%2Fgo-comics%2Findex.html"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A75}%2C{"ac"%3A"T019"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A9}%2C{"ac"%3A"T004"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A5}%2C{"ac"%3A"T003"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A8}%2C{"ac"%3A"T035"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A0}%2C{"ac"%3A"T030Online"%2C"acST"%3A1743694852%2C"acD"%3A0}%2C{"ac"%3A"T017T010"%2C"acST"%3A1743694910%2C"acD"%3A3328}%2C{"ac"%3A"T002"%2C"acST"%3A1743694914%2C"acD"%3A0}%2C{"ac"%3A"T017T010"%2C"acST"%3A1743694910%2C"acD"%3A3330}]}

The page doesn't say whether or not I've logged in, nor does it say the password doesn't work or doesn't match the email, but instead simply clears the fields as if I didn't already try to log in.

Any help will be greatly appreciated.