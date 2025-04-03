Proton VPN on vivaldi browser wont work correctly
BaldwinTheFourth
Hello, I am using the Vivaldi browser. However, Proton VPN is either extremely slow or does not work at all when used through the browser. Most likely, this is due to communication protocols that I cannot change. The desktop VPN application works fine, but when I try to connect through the browser, I cannot use it.
@BaldwinTheFourth Must be something at your end because at my end it works and it is fast.
TravellinBob
I tried it and was offered 3 "free" locations. So I tried somewhere else and was asked to pay EUR9.99 a month. I disabled it and won't use it, sticking with the free Express VPN I use from time to time.
Not really a problem for me - seems to be a nice idea that still needs work.
BaldwinTheFourth
@Granite1
I asked Proton support. They said the browser extension only works with the HTTPS protocol and can have issues in countries with strict censorship. I think this is true, because the desktop app works fine using a different protocol.
@TravellinBob
I'm already using Proton's paid services, so I can't really comment on the free version. However, I did use it for a while in the past and it worked well back then too. In countries with strict censorship, not every VPN works. Sometimes you even need to find a working VPN just to access the VPN provider's website
Free VPN services operate through shared IPs, which can be a security risk considering the kind of work I do. That's why I find paid services to be more secure.
@BaldwinTheFourth said in Proton VPN on vivaldi browser wont work correctly:
In countries with strict censorship, not every VPN works.
Not only in countries with strict censorship, also on websites such as YouTube. YT will not play a vid if it detects a VPN, or a URL listed as such.