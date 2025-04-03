@Granite1

I asked Proton support. They said the browser extension only works with the HTTPS protocol and can have issues in countries with strict censorship. I think this is true, because the desktop app works fine using a different protocol.

@TravellinBob

I'm already using Proton's paid services, so I can't really comment on the free version. However, I did use it for a while in the past and it worked well back then too. In countries with strict censorship, not every VPN works. Sometimes you even need to find a working VPN just to access the VPN provider's website

Free VPN services operate through shared IPs, which can be a security risk considering the kind of work I do. That's why I find paid services to be more secure.