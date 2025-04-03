Thanks for continuing to help with this problem but your suggestion has me completely confused. Here's my experience so far:

-- ver 6.x will install any Chrome extension but none of the highlighter extensions work on my ver 6.x

-- ver 7.x as freshly installed with no mods, will install Chrome extensions AND at least 1 highlighter works

-- ver 7.x with just my extension folders and my default FILES (bookmarks, history, prefs, etc but not my full default folder) is not able to install any Chrome extensions at all

So, based on my experience so far, if I were to follow your suggestion i'm be right where I and now with ver 7.x - unable to install ANY extensions. Did I confuse you or am I misunderstanding your suggestions?