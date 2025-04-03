Highlighter's won't work
-
(using V 6.9.3447.54 on Win 10)
I'd like to have a highlighter extension. I just tried 6 different ones and the UI was there but NONE of them produced highlighted text. Next I restarted V with all extensions except Super Simple Highlighter disabled. Still no highlights.
What else can I try?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@kosmonaut I tested current 7.3.3635.7 Stable Win 11 23H2.
I tried Highlighter and it works with Alt+H.
-
@DoctorG
Thanks for taking the trouble to reply.
I don't questioning that Highlighter - and all of the offered highlighter extensions - work but my question is why don't any of them work on MY computer and what steps can I take to troubleshoot the issue.
-
@kosmonaut Just for a test: had you tried a extra profile only with the higlighter extension to see if profile was broken?
-
OK, here's what I did:
-- I installed V 7.3.3635 (stable) as a separate, standalone version
-- I ran it with the default profile and the highlighter that I wanted to use: Super Simple Highlighter did not work.
-- I tried another one - which DID work (note: this same one DIDN'T work for me earlier on V 6)
-- Then I copied over my profile to the new version and restarted V. Now when I tried to install the highlighter that had worked an hour earlier on the new install I got the dreaded: "Item currently unavailable. Please check the troubleshooting guide" message from the idiots at Chrome. Tried several other highlighters and got the same message. So copying over my profile somehow broke my ability to use Chrome extensions!!!
Suggestions?
-
@kosmonaut I would uninstall in the 6.x version all extensions
Backup Vivaldi profile folder User Data
Update the old 6.x to 7.3
Install all extensions you need
-
Thanks for continuing to help with this problem but your suggestion has me completely confused. Here's my experience so far:
-- ver 6.x will install any Chrome extension but none of the highlighter extensions work on my ver 6.x
-- ver 7.x as freshly installed with no mods, will install Chrome extensions AND at least 1 highlighter works
-- ver 7.x with just my extension folders and my default FILES (bookmarks, history, prefs, etc but not my full default folder) is not able to install any Chrome extensions at all
So, based on my experience so far, if I were to follow your suggestion i'm be right where I and now with ver 7.x - unable to install ANY extensions. Did I confuse you or am I misunderstanding your suggestions?
-
@kosmonaut said in Highlighter's won't work:
unable to install ANY extensions.
Settings → Privacy → untick Google Web Store
Close Settings
Restart
Settings → Privacy → tick Google Web Store
Close Settings
Does install extensions work now?
-
That fixed the problem! Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!!