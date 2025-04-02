can't connect to Proton VPN
im logged in, and have restarted my browser, I don't know what else I can do to troubleshoot the issue.
lucytaylor01
Reinstall the extension or try a different VPN protocol.
@lucytaylor01 its not an extension, its built into vivaldi
yojimbo274064400
@unknown81311 said in can't connect to Proton VPN:
FYI: when the Proton VPN icon is first clicked in the toolbar its initialisation process install Proton's VPN extension. To confirm this, after the initialisation process completes, press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Eto view installed extensions.
Read more here Proton VPN for Vivaldi | Vivaldi Browser Help
@yojimbo274064400 ohh I didn't know it added an extension in the background, my apologies! uninstalling it and adding it back worked!