As I was wasting time on Youtoobe I came across these videos on switching to European based digital products.

I already use Whereby (occassionally) and Proton (regularly) but it was interesting to see what else was available.

Whether or not you want to do this for increased security (almost all are European conceived, produced and hosted in Europe) or you have other reasons , Elvi has more proposals than I ever new of...

By the way, she does mention she has switched to Vivaldi .

Anyway here are links to two of her videos:

Testing European digital products:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PI0UFnxC_q8

Replacing entire work setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqBNmCSJh0s

Caution:

Politics are involved in some of her videos