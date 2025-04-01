EU alternative to US digital products
greybeard Ambassador
As I was wasting time on Youtoobe I came across these videos on switching to European based digital products.
I already use Whereby (occassionally) and Proton (regularly) but it was interesting to see what else was available.
Whether or not you want to do this for increased security (almost all are European conceived, produced and hosted in Europe) or you have other reasons , Elvi has more proposals than I ever new of...
By the way, she does mention she has switched to Vivaldi .
Anyway here are links to two of her videos:
Testing European digital products:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PI0UFnxC_q8
Replacing entire work setup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqBNmCSJh0s
Caution:
Politics are involved in some of her videos
@greybeard Did she switch from US-made Microsoft Windows? That is the first step.
Many thanks for sharing!!
@greybeard said in EU alternative to US digital products:
Politics are involved in some of her videos
No problem for me.
Ab complete list of EU IT Alternatives for the Bookmarks
https://european-alternatives.eu/categories
Also a list of all kind of EU Products and services
A lot of people are very interested now
superiorclam
Here is a recent compilation of alternative physical products made in Europe, if you find it interesting