Hello,

I've noticed a phenomenon/problem I get when visiting a video streaming site (typically YouTube, Vimeo.com etc). When I do so, it seems Vivaldi is sucking all the possible resources of the computer, making it freeze. I basically need to force shut down.

Currently, my only way to visit sites such as YouTube.com is to use Google Chrome. Yes, I'm not running on a modern setup, running on OS Monterrey on a 2015 MacBook pro...

Is there anything I can change in Vivaldi so that its reaction to the streaming website doesn't block the whole computer?

Thanks,