AlexBrandt23
Hello,
I've noticed a phenomenon/problem I get when visiting a video streaming site (typically YouTube, Vimeo.com etc). When I do so, it seems Vivaldi is sucking all the possible resources of the computer, making it freeze. I basically need to force shut down.
Currently, my only way to visit sites such as YouTube.com is to use Google Chrome. Yes, I'm not running on a modern setup, running on OS Monterrey on a 2015 MacBook pro...
Is there anything I can change in Vivaldi so that its reaction to the streaming website doesn't block the whole computer?
AlexBrandt23
@kjsnd Hey there
I have 16 work spaces, about 50 tabs. They are not loaded all however. Maybe 15 or so are loaded I would say.
Videos resolution: I think 1080p, it's usually the default resolution on those sites. But for example on vimeo I wasn't watching, problems come already just loading the video library.
Extensions: I just checked now. The only one I see active that I don't have on Chrome is GoFullPage its a screenshot extension.