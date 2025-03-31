Text search field deleted after pressing "End" key on keyboard
-
Hi there,
I updated my vivaldi late and now I have this annoyance where the text in the searchfield gets deleted when I press the END key on the keyboard.
When I do a search and I enter the textfield the whole text is selected. Which I don't like, but usually I press on the "END" -key on the keyboard to jump to the end.
But after the update, when I press "END" and the text is selected, it deletes the text inside the searchfield. It's really annoying.
I have looked in the search-options, but I cannot find any setting to stop this behavior. It used to work fine before. Anyone with some tips? Thanks.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jrkl75 I checked the search field with 7.3.3635.4 Win 11 23H2.
After i hit End key twice the field gets empty.
But i can not reproduce the behavior you described.
-
hmmm... Thanks for checking.
Let me describe exactly what I am doing to avoid any confusion.
1- Enter "This is a test" in the Search field (not in the address bar);
2- Press "Enter" on the keyboard;
3- Move the mouse back to the Search field and click once (All the text in the field gets selected)
4- Press END on the keyboard > Text gets deleted, instead of cursor being moved to end.
But why would the text in the field in your case be deleted when you press END twice? This is weird behavior in the first place. (unless this is some kind of new feature)
If this works for everyone else this is simply something strange on my side.
EDIT: I just noticed something else. When I enter text in the Search field and I move the cursor manually to the beginning of the text and press the END key, the text also gets deleted.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jrkl75 Ah, you have the setting too keep text in search field after a search. That was missing by you.
I can confirm for Vivaldi 7.4.3648.3 + 7.3.3635.4
—-
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
Team was able to reproduce the issue: VB-115797
@DoctorG said in Text search field deleted after pressing "End" key on keyboard:
@jrkl75 Ah, you have the setting too keep text in search field after a search. That was missing by you.
Ah yeah, should have mentioned that. Didn't even think about that setting. My bad.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jrkl75 said in Text search field deleted after pressing "End" key on keyboard:
Team was able to reproduce the issue: VB-115797
I know as i am a internal Vivaldi volunteer tester and bug hunter.