Hi there,

I updated my vivaldi late and now I have this annoyance where the text in the searchfield gets deleted when I press the END key on the keyboard.

When I do a search and I enter the textfield the whole text is selected. Which I don't like, but usually I press on the "END" -key on the keyboard to jump to the end.

But after the update, when I press "END" and the text is selected, it deletes the text inside the searchfield. It's really annoying.

I have looked in the search-options, but I cannot find any setting to stop this behavior. It used to work fine before. Anyone with some tips? Thanks.