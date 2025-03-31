@joaquinbarriobenito The Vivaldi version of Proton VPN is the free version so it does not choose the paid one.

I think that if you have a Pro version then you may have to use it outside Vivaldi – to be confirmed.

That means disabling Proton VPN in Vivaldi and enabling the Pro version. That will still give Vivaldi the Proton protection, while also protecting other internet accessing apps like e.g. Thunderbird.