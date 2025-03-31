Proton vpn
-
joaquinbarriobenito
Hello, I would like to ask the following question. I have seen that the latest version of Vivaldi includes Proton VPN, and I already have access to it and I would like to be able to configure it in Vivaldi, but I can't find a way to do it. It always chooses the free servers, not the paid ones. Any ideas?
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
@joaquinbarriobenito Admittedly, my proposed solution is only a guess, as I don't have a Pro version.
The Vivaldi version is activated by the credentials from your Vivaldi account. You must first log out of this account.
To do this, click on the cogwheel on the left-hand side of the dropdown window below and then on "Log out". You can then log in again with your other account.
That should be it.
-
@joaquinbarriobenito The Vivaldi version of Proton VPN is the free version so it does not choose the paid one.
I think that if you have a Pro version then you may have to use it outside Vivaldi – to be confirmed.
That means disabling Proton VPN in Vivaldi and enabling the Pro version. That will still give Vivaldi the Proton protection, while also protecting other internet accessing apps like e.g. Thunderbird.
-
joaquinbarriobenito
Thanks for the answers.