I would like to switch to Vivaldi, but I have an older Macbook Pro running Catalina V 10.15.7
Which version of Vivaldi would be suitable and work, but still have the right security?
Thanks in advance for your help!
yojimbo274064400
No older version would be suitable as security issues addressed in stable version would remain.
FYI
System requirements
On macOS, Vivaldi can be installed on macOS 11 (Big Sur) or newer versions.
Thank you very much.
This means that Vivaldi is unfortunately not usable for me. I wanted a good alternative to the American options
yojimbo274064400
Maybe consider installation of alternative OS, see Jon S. von Tetzchner: "More and more are running comp…" - Vivaldi Social