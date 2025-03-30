How do I reset Proton VPN for new use with my private Proton account?
Is there a way to reset, or get back that initial Proton VPN login screen so that I can use my private Proton account login?
yojimbo274064400
Consider trying the following:
- press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Eto open Extensions tab
- locate Proton VPN: Fast & Secure extension and select Remove
- confirm remove by selecting Remove (again)
- press
Ctrl+
F12to open Settings tab
- select Privacy and Security > Enable Proton VPN, located under Proton VPN section
- select VPN from toolbar to initialise extension and proceed with setup
- press
jeffreystana
@sekondaz
When first subscribing to Vivaldi browser, I was already paying for a ProtonVPN account. Upon adding the ProtonVPN extension in Vivaldi, I logged into Proton with my existing paid-for credentials and was granted access to the extended country list when clicking on the VPN button in the Vivaldi address bar.
However, if I login to ProtonVPN first from the Windows desktop to initiate IP obscuration, as well as port forwarding for my Torrent client, my browsing session is protected, yet clicking the VPN button in Vivaldi browser declares unprotected.
TL/DR: I did from the start what you are asking about, secondaz, but the extension still acts a bit weird.