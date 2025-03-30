With recent update the Proton VPN was offered as an extension.. Decided to try it out. It set automatically fast server as Seattle, Washington. That worked ok for me even though I am in the Midwestern US. But this morning it changed itself to Amsterdam, Netherlands. When I tried to access my usual bookmarks it set the addresses to eu (European Union) instead of US so many sites would not load at all and I would get 404 errors on many of them. I couldn't figure it out until I looked at the settings for Proton and notice the location change. I turned it off and I could immediately access all the pages without trouble. There was no option to change the location so I just removed the Proton VPN Extension altogether. Nice option but if I can visit my usual pages which are all located in the US because that is where I live then I am not using it.