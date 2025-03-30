Newly included Proton VPN
With recent update the Proton VPN was offered as an extension.. Decided to try it out. It set automatically fast server as Seattle, Washington. That worked ok for me even though I am in the Midwestern US. But this morning it changed itself to Amsterdam, Netherlands. When I tried to access my usual bookmarks it set the addresses to eu (European Union) instead of US so many sites would not load at all and I would get 404 errors on many of them. I couldn't figure it out until I looked at the settings for Proton and notice the location change. I turned it off and I could immediately access all the pages without trouble. There was no option to change the location so I just removed the Proton VPN Extension altogether. Nice option but if I can visit my usual pages which are all located in the US because that is where I live then I am not using it.
modemrunner
@JHolland the server is decided automatically and you cannot select it manually (since it is a free feature)
@modemrunner I am well aware of that. I really just posted this in case others didn't know that. However, nothing I read told me that it would change servers. When I first set it up it said it would choose best free server for "me". Well yes, my name is Holland, name NOT Country, and I live in the US.
modemrunner
nothing I read told me that it would change servers
this could be an interesting and useful feature: figuring out at a glance when the server has been changed
@modemrunner I had no trouble seeing that it had changed, I just clicked on the icon and that's when you get the disconnect button and it shows there the server location. Yesterday it was Seattle, WA. Today it actually changed twice, first Amsterdam, Netherlands and for a short time Tokyo, Japan and then back to Amsterdam. But I never received any notification that it changed I just had to look and see myself. Decided it was more trouble than I wanted to put up with. Nice idea but just not for me and I cannot afford to pay for it.)