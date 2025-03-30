Proton VPN credentials pop-up
This keeps popping back up:
even after I put my Vivaldi webmail username and password, and after each time I restart Vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Granite1 Known issue on all OS.
Bug is:
VB-114860 "[Builtin VPN] After restart VPN desires Basic Access Auth login" - confirmed.
Strange, it does not happen all for restarts of Vivaldi. For me mostly all second restart.
@DoctorG OK thanks, I'll wait for the fix.
BTW, last time I saw a comment of yours you were “only” an ambassador, now you are a Soprano too. Congratulations!!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Granite1 No, the opposite way; i am longer a Soprano than a Ambassador
As i remember the Soprano badge was invented later.
@DoctorG Oops, sorry. I have not visited the forum for a couple of months, hence my foggy memory.
In any case, congrats on becoming an Ambassador, even if it happened a while back.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Granite1 No "sorry" needed. I do not remember almost all over years and decades what if have done in Opera and Vivaldi forums.
@Granite1 I have solved this problem for now by not letting VPN connect automatically, so Vivaldi Start VPN is disconnected. Clicking on the "Connect" button does this without asking for credentials.
@Dancer18 said in Proton VPN credentials pop-up:
I see. I was wondering why suddenly I did not see the pop-up anymore. Thank you for you very quick response, very impressive indeed!!