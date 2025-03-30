Can't import Bookmarks from Google Chrome profile
I have closed all Google Chrome windows, but I still get the error message : "Close Browser Before Importing
Sadly, your Chrome settings are not available while that browser is running.
To import those settings to Vivaldi, save your work and close all Chrome
windows. Then click Continue."
Not a good start Vivaldi...
And how to import from the HTML file ? I don't see the option...!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@sebleb said in Can't import Bookmarks from Google Chrome profile:
And how to import from the HTML file ? I don't see the option...!
Menu File → Import from Applications and Files… → Bookmark HTML file
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Thanks, I didn't see the option "Bookmark HTML file". Now I saw it and imported the bookmarks.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@sebleb Glad to have helped