ProtonVPN not working on latest snapshot on Debian Linux
The latetst Vivaldi snapshot browser with ProtonVPN has some issues for me!
First I get the message "user infor loading timed out". When I click the x button in the right upper corner, I get the message to login. Either choice I choose (login with Vivaldi or "already have a Proton Account" takes me to the Proton login page.
I click my name and then I starts to load, only to deliver the message "Oeps, er is iets misgegaan
Er is een fout opgetreden tijdens de communicatie met de extensie (Extension timed out)" (Oops, something went wront. There occured an error during communication with the extension (Extension timed out)).
[alt text]( image url)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@eluxzen No trouble with 7.4.3648.3 Debian 12 KDE.
Do you have IPv6 and IPv4 enabled in network?
@DoctorG you mean in general in my wifi network? AFAK their both enabled. IPv4 certainly
@eluxzen Should work with IPv4.
@eluxzen Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@DoctorG well IPv4 should be active in my wifi/router etc.
@DoctorG I see there is a lot for me to tweak:
Contents hide
1 Restart the browser --> done multiple times
2 Make sure the browser is up to date -> it is
3 Test in a different profile -> ok will see
4 Test in another browser -> what other browser, we're testing ProtonVPN in Vivaldi Snapshot
5 Change the reported User Agent -> check, will try
6 Disable Tracker and Ad blocker -> done, didn't work
7 Disable Extensions -> not many Extensions running besides Bitwarden, Proton Pass and PrivacyBadger
8 Disable Hardware Acceleration -> Wot? Will look it up and see
9 Enable (Third-Party) Cookies -> good one, will see
10 Check your security software -> will check it, must be up to date and not too restrictive I thought
11 Reset settings -> darn that goes far
12 Delete Browsing Data -> not wanting to go this far
13 Found a bug? -> not yet
There is one more thing, I adjusted my DNS settings in Chrome://Settings to use my NextDNS settings with a lot of blocking tools.
@eluxzen Not sure what worked, but enabling 3rd party cookies and removing all blocking options on NextDNS did work
@eluxzen said in ProtonVPN not working on latest snapshot on Debian Linux:
blocking options on NextDNS
Ah, you found teh culprit.
Some DNS servers filter too much.
@DoctorG most probably, still got some tweaking to do on NextDNS
I use Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 DNS. It works well here.
Quad9 DNS (9.9.9.9) based in Switzerland, like Proton, works well for me.