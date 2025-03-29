@DoctorG I see there is a lot for me to tweak:

Contents hide

1 Restart the browser --> done multiple times

2 Make sure the browser is up to date -> it is

3 Test in a different profile -> ok will see

4 Test in another browser -> what other browser, we're testing ProtonVPN in Vivaldi Snapshot

5 Change the reported User Agent -> check, will try

6 Disable Tracker and Ad blocker -> done, didn't work

7 Disable Extensions -> not many Extensions running besides Bitwarden, Proton Pass and PrivacyBadger

8 Disable Hardware Acceleration -> Wot? Will look it up and see

9 Enable (Third-Party) Cookies -> good one, will see

10 Check your security software -> will check it, must be up to date and not too restrictive I thought

11 Reset settings -> darn that goes far

12 Delete Browsing Data -> not wanting to go this far

13 Found a bug? -> not yet

There is one more thing, I adjusted my DNS settings in Chrome://Settings to use my NextDNS settings with a lot of blocking tools.