Where is the "reload button" in the vivaldi browser?
-
Wo ist im Vivaldi Browser der Button, der sich z. B. bei Firefox "Aktuelle Seite neu laden" nennt?
Where ist the "reload button"? Needed after content of the actual web site has changed
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@hpkoch Hi, the Reload button is the same place it is in every other browser.
If for some reason it's missing for you, please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
-
Thank you very much, the link solved my problem.
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
Because you mentioned Firefox: If you go to settings -> themes and use the Icons from the "Subtle"-Theme in your selected theme there, the icons will look more like the ones you know from Firefox or (native) Chrome.
Also you can always reposition or add/remove icons if you right click on it and select "Customize Toolbar" / "Symbolleiste anpassen".
-
@hpkoch easier than moving your cursor up to the icon is a keyboard shortcut that is applicable in every browser: CTRL+R.