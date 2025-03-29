ProtonVPN is out of work on my Vivaldi(FerenOS)
Hi everyone.
I'm glad to Vivaldi's Update on March 2025. Vivaldi and proronVPN colabolation.
But, On My PC (FerenOS which is based by Ubuntu) , The extension of ProtonVPN is out of work !
Detail
When I clicked 'VPN' button, it shows error "インストールに失敗しました。 拡張機能がインストールできません、後で再度お試しください。 "(In English ,"Installation has been failed. Extension can not be installed. please try later. ")
I use Vivaldi ver.7.3.3635.4 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit), lang is Japanese . OS is FerenOS. Not install of snap or flatpak.The vivaldi had pre-installed.
crashcilea
@seizannk4 me too.
To tell the truth, proton vpn extension normally worked after I wrote my above post.But, I don't find the reason.
It may continue working normally or be not out of work again.
I pray for your Vivaldi's protonVPN good work .