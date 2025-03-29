Workspace with separate data such as bookmark and history?
Dear developers
I wonder if the workspace could set to use separate data such as history or bookmark? Auto matching in address bar should be useful but it doesn’t actually work well because of the interruption from other workspace。
The history of the ENTERTAINEMNT workspace is automatically matched into WORK workspace, as well as bookmarks related to the game (if there are similar keywords), which is quite annoying.
This function doesn't seem to be supported, is it under consideration?
best
Eoan