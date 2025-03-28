I dunno if it was already requested, haven't found anything like it, and maybe I just don't know how to use VNotes properly, but... I wish that a note could be a links list that you can click. And for the context menu when you click a link to have an option saying "send to note" where it creates a link entry in a note of your choosing that is an automatic text with a link embedded. Alternatively, it would be nice if you could create many different reading lists.

And I've seen a request for a board like pinterest function (apparently some other browser has it), maybe that could be yet another type of note.