I dunno if it was already requested, haven't found anything like it, and maybe I just don't know how to use VNotes properly, but... I wish that a note could be a links list that you can click. And for the context menu when you click a link to have an option saying "send to note" where it creates a link entry in a note of your choosing that is an automatic text with a link embedded. Alternatively, it would be nice if you could create many different reading lists.
And I've seen a request for a board like pinterest function (apparently some other browser has it), maybe that could be yet another type of note.
Pesala Ambassador
@bluepasj There are ways to add links and tables to notes. Quote my post (but don’t submit the reply) to see how it works.
Heading 1
- Bold
- Italics
Strikeout
- <u>Underlining</u> works in notes, but not in the forum.
- Highlighting works in notes, but not in the forum.
- Disabled Checkbox
- Enabled Checkbox
- &mdash
- &check
- °
Tables (Heading 2)
Column One Column Two Column Three Column Four Left Aligned Centred Markdown Help Right Aligned Bold strikeout Bold Italic 12345.67
Heading 3
Code markup prevents **other markup tags** from being parsed
Quoted text is indented and highlighted with a grey sidebar. Use a > to indent a quote. Other markdown is parsed.
123abc123abc 123abc
- Item 1
- Item 2
- Item 3
@Pesala
I'll test later, when I can. But that is so inconvenient. They could at least add an option for it to be automated through a context menu. Last time I checked, you couldn't even send text to a specific note, you could only create new notes from selected page text.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bluepasj
Hi, does "Append to Note" not appear in the context menu if you right click on the selected text?
@mib2berlin I checked and yes, it does appear. I still wish it worked for links.
I don't know if this was already implemented:
*copy url to notes from adress bar
*paste url from notes into adress bar
#copy text to notes from search bar
#paste text from notes into search bar
$ copy url to notes from website area
$ paste url or text from notes inside website area
I just realised that I use V only because notes speed up my work inside interweb.
When you need a feature that you can perform manually using your keyboard and mouse and you don't want wait for a developer to implement it, you can often do it yourself using a desktop automation tool. These are available on all major platforms. They allow you to script a series of actions with the mouse and keyboard which accomplishes the task and then to trigger it using a keyboard shortcut, etc.
Since these tools emulate actual user actions, most target applications can't tell the difference and just work.
Check out
Linux - AutoKey
Windows - AutoHotKey
Mac - Automator, Maestro, ...
Android - Tasker
barbudo2005
It is Tasker.