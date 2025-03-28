I have not been at my computer for almos 4 months (long vacation). I came back, started up Vivaldi, it downloadead a lot of e-mails, but everything seemed to be working. I also updated Vivaldi (I might have skipped from 7.0 to 7.3 - last time the computer was on was beggining of December 2024). I turned off my computer, went to bed and turned it on 8 hours later (this morning). No e-mails will be fetched. I tried to delete my accounts and re-enable them, but they cannot be added. They just will not sign in. I tried adding the accounts in Thunderbird and that has no issues. Webmails also work.

I have two accounts - one gmail one and one work-related one that uses our own domain.

I tried to run a clean profile of Vivaldi and I cannot add either account either. It says "Login for mail.OUR.SERVER failed. Timeout connecting to server" after correctly loads the configuration basd on our domain. For gmail, it will use OAuth, but after I authenticate, it will not connect to server to download my e-mails.

Any ideas what might be wrong? I think I will try uninstalling Vivaldi completely, saving my profile and reinstalling, but I am quite perplexed.