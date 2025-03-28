Solved Mail stopped working
I have not been at my computer for almos 4 months (long vacation). I came back, started up Vivaldi, it downloadead a lot of e-mails, but everything seemed to be working. I also updated Vivaldi (I might have skipped from 7.0 to 7.3 - last time the computer was on was beggining of December 2024). I turned off my computer, went to bed and turned it on 8 hours later (this morning). No e-mails will be fetched. I tried to delete my accounts and re-enable them, but they cannot be added. They just will not sign in. I tried adding the accounts in Thunderbird and that has no issues. Webmails also work.
I have two accounts - one gmail one and one work-related one that uses our own domain.
I tried to run a clean profile of Vivaldi and I cannot add either account either. It says "Login for mail.OUR.SERVER failed. Timeout connecting to server" after correctly loads the configuration basd on our domain. For gmail, it will use OAuth, but after I authenticate, it will not connect to server to download my e-mails.
Any ideas what might be wrong? I think I will try uninstalling Vivaldi completely, saving my profile and reinstalling, but I am quite perplexed.
Actually, I just found out what the problem was. It was ipv6. My router died yesterday so I plugged my computer for the time being (before I can sort out hte router) into my ONT (optical internet end-user device). It got configured over DHCP, both ipv4 and ipv6. I guess the configiration of ipv6 is somehow wrong - when I turned it off, everyting started to work. I am inquiring about it with my ISP.
Thanks everybody for help!
@felagund To get rid of oAuth issues i always logout of forum account and delete cookies for vivaldi domains. But i do not know if this could help you.
Which error message do you get, check envelope icon in status bar, select Logs.
@felagund The mail server has a valid SSL certificate?
No antivirus/internet security app scanning SSL connections?
Neither of the mail providers is Vivaldi (one is gmail and one is in .cz domain) how could.
Before I deleted the accounts, I was getting:
11:19:19.622 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:19:19.624 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:19:19.624 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:19:19.629 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:19:21.626 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:19:21.626 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:19:21.629 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:19:21.629 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:19:21.635 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:19:29.631 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:19:29.631 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:19:29.631 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:19:29.631 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:19:29.631 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:19:31.635 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:19:31.635 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:19:31.637 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:19:31.637 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:19:31.637 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:19:31.637 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:19:31.637 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:19:31.640 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:19:31.640 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:19:31.647 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:19:35.641 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:19:35.642 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:19:35.644 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:19:35.644 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:19:35.650 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:19:41.649 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:19:41.649 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:19:41.649 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:19:41.649 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:19:41.649 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:19:45.651 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:19:45.651 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:19:45.652 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:19:45.652 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:19:45.652 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:19:45.654 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:19:45.654 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:19:45.657 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:19:45.657 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:19:45.665 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:19:51.656 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:19:51.656 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:19:51.659 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:19:51.659 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:19:51.664 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:19:55.664 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:19:55.664 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:19:55.664 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:19:55.664 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:19:55.664 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:20:01.666 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:20:01.666 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:20:01.666 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:20:01.666 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:20:01.666 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:20:01.669 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:20:01.669 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:20:01.672 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:20:01.672 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:20:01.677 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:20:09.667 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:20:09.667 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:20:09.668 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:20:09.668 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:20:09.670 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:20:11.678 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:20:11.678 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:20:11.678 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:20:11.678 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:20:11.678 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:20:19.671 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:20:19.671 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:20:19.671 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:20:19.671 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:20:19.671 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:20:19.682 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:20:19.682 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:20:19.685 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:20:19.685 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:20:19.690 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:20:29.676 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:20:29.676 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:20:29.679 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:20:29.679 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:20:29.685 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:20:29.691 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:20:29.691 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:20:29.691 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:20:29.691 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:20:29.691 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:20:39.686 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:20:39.686 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:20:39.686 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:20:39.686 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:20:39.686 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:20:39.696 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:20:39.696 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:20:39.699 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:20:39.699 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:20:39.706 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:20:49.703 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:20:49.704 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:20:49.704 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:20:49.704 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:20:49.704 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:21:40.442 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:21:40.442 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:21:40.444 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:21:40.444 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:21:40.446 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:21:48.443 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Reconnect 11:21:48.443 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] connectImapclient 11:21:48.445 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Creating client 11:21:48.445 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Fetching mailbox cache 11:21:48.451 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Connecting 11:21:50.448 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:21:50.448 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:21:50.448 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:21:50.448 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:21:50.448 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout 11:21:58.451 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Timeout connecting to server 11:21:58.451 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Disconnect true 11:21:58.451 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Client initialization cancelled 11:21:58.451 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Logged out 11:21:58.451 info [Mail - imap, [email protected]] Set reconnect timeout
Now that I cannot add the accounts, I get nothing.
I would think gmail blocked me for some reason, but my workemail does not work either, sounds like a Vivaldi issue.
@DoctorG said in Mail stopped working:
@felagund The mail server has a valid SSL certificate?
No antivirus/internet security app scanning SSL connections?
I think so. It works with Thunderbird, worked with Vivaldi until today. I am on Kubuntu, no antivirus or similar weird things. I checked firewall, it is turned off on my computer and provider does not block any ports (I asked and also tested with nmap). Funny thing was that I was able to send an e-mail before I deleted the accounts, so smtp was ok.
@felagund Is that a company/organisation PC?
In a company/organisation environment?
@DoctorG No, it is my private computer running Kubuntu 22.04 (I know, I need to update in three weeks, but it is still supported). Everything worked yesterday.
@felagund I will test my Debian 12 KDE 5 and Ubuntu 24 LTS now.
I use Deb package, not a Snap or Flatpak.
//EDIT: No issues with Mail on Debian 12 + Ubuntu 24.
mib2berlin Soprano
@felagund
Hi, is it possible the update appears as you start Vivaldi again and not at first start Yesterday?
You can try to remove Vivaldi from your Google account as trusted mail application.
Then the OAuth popup appears again and you can add it.
I have a running Gmail account running on OAuth at moment.
EDIT: It is in Security > Third party apps.
I have this very same issue. It happened after updating. Removed my email and added it againg. It downloads all the messages, but new ones never arrive even after I hit refresh.
Can you check the state of Email DB in Envelope → Wheel → Advanced Mail Info
Can you rebuild mail search database Envelope → Wheel → Rebuild Mail Search Database
@mib2berlin said in Mail stopped working:
Hi, is it possible the update appears as you start Vivaldi again and not at first start Yesterday?
Yes, possible. Not sure if I restarted Vivadi or not, possibly or rather likely it started to appear after I restarted and got onto the updated version. I tried removing it from google and reauthenticating but it did not help. Now when I try to add the account it does not even start Google outh process (where I need to confirm it on my phone).
I removed Vivaldi and reinstalled the latest version. I guess for testing hte next step is to try to download an earlier version.
@neroxyr Not sure it is the same, possibly related. For me, no messages get downloded.
@DoctorG I cannot. There is no database.
@felagund Good you found it.
Network issues are not easy to detect when Vivaldi Mail fails.
@DoctorG Yeah, I got the idea when
apt updatewas taking ages and a solution to that was to disable IPv6, otherwise it woud never occur to me I think.
@felagund Oh, you changed network settings with sysctl for kernel.
As we all have different network configs and hardware its is no so easy to debug.
OK, tcpdump or WireShark would be a tool to check the network traffic. But i had not taken in mind as it is not easy to use.
No, KDE has a GUI to disable IPv6 in its Network thingy. Yeah. I already used nmap to check the ports, tcpdump would be somewhere down the line in debugging, I guess, but indeed I do find it hard to use :-).
mossman Ambassador
@felagund said in Mail stopped working:
I tried to run a clean profile of Vivaldi and I cannot add either account either. It says "Login for mail.OUR.SERVER failed. Timeout connecting to server" after correctly loads the configuration basd on our domain. For gmail, it will use OAuth, but after I authenticate, it will not connect to server to download my e-mails.
Any ideas what might be wrong? I think I will try uninstalling Vivaldi completely, saving my profile and reinstalling, but I am quite perplexed.
I have experienced the same thing on the old desktop PC (stable Vivaldi) where I found it can take a long time before anything happens, then it spends another long time using a lot of (hard) disk before eventually mail starts working. I suspect it's doing a lot of work re-indexing or checking the database - and the old, slow PC plus the number of stored messages means it all takes a long time. I noticed this started after they fixed the database bug which used a lot of CPU power.
The latest snapshot build 3648.3 has the following bugs fixed:
[Mail] Not launching (VB-115475)
[Mail] Startup can take a long time (VB-115589)
Edit: never mind, I see this was not your problem.
-
