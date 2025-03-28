Accidental replies
-
I keep sending unintentional replies to emails I've received. Not sure if this is a bug or a shortcut that I'm accidentally hitting, but I've been notified that I've sent a couple out and I've even seen one myself on another account.
Never had this issue before - I'm 29 years old but I'm feeling like an aging executive here, and not in a good way.
I've turned off email related shortcuts for now, will keep this thread updated if it happens again
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@OgyOlive I guess that happend as you accidentally hit
ror
fkey.
A solution is to delete the shortcuts in Settings → Keyboard → mail.
-
@OgyOlive
Hi, R is the single shortcut to reply to a mail.
If you do so a tab open with mail reply, if you do nothing it lands in the Draft folder.
There it stays forever, you have to hit the send button actually.
So you have to do at least 2-3 manual actions to send a reply.
-
Consider toggling Quick Reply off to see if issue persists. To do this:
- press
Ctrl+
Eto open Quick Commands dialogue
- type
quick reply
- select Quick Reply On/Off under Commands section to toggle setting, toggle to off
FWIW: when Quick Reply is on pressing
Ctrl+
Enterresults in selected message being replied to empty message body. If this is the cause or others confirm behaviours I will raise as a bug.
- press
-
@yojimbo274064400
Hi, I can confirm this on Vivaldi 7.3.3635.4.
It only happen when a mail is selected, not at first start or if you change folders.
-
Bug raised as:
VB-115701
Pressing Ctrl+Enter with message selected in list view results in reply being sent with empty message body
-
@yojimbo274064400
Confirmed.
-
Thank you @yojimbo274064400 and @mib2berlin - this will definitely be the issue. I have opening/closing the panel mapped to ctrl+enter, so it will be me hitting this while an email is open.
I've tried toggling quick reply on/off, but I'm not 100% sure whether it's on or off now - is there an indicator somewhere?
-
Select Settings > Mail and confirm Hide Quick Reply is selected, as highlighted below:
or confirm Quick Reply icon in message preview toolbar shows off state, as highlighted below:
-
@yojimbo274064400 Thank you! Should hopefully be all sorted now