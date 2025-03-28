I keep sending unintentional replies to emails I've received. Not sure if this is a bug or a shortcut that I'm accidentally hitting, but I've been notified that I've sent a couple out and I've even seen one myself on another account.

Never had this issue before - I'm 29 years old but I'm feeling like an aging executive here, and not in a good way.

I've turned off email related shortcuts for now, will keep this thread updated if it happens again