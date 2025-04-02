Solved Version 7.3.3635.2 x86 cannot be run at all in Win11 64bit.
Since version 7.3.3635.2 Vivaldi can no longer be run, and even with the --disable-extensions parameter, nothing happens after starting. It works if I put it in Win8 compatibility mode. The previous build worked normally.
Today, without any intervention or Windows updates, Vivaldi started working without the need for compatibility mode.
That's weird indeed, but it's also weird you want to run the 32bit exe on a 64bit OS.
I would just reinstall it from the 64bit installer
@iAN-CooG
I had Vivaldi x86 there from the beginning to save some memory, I don't see a problem with that. Win11 x64 can run x86 applications, there's no reason it shouldn't work.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@huh I have no problems to start 7.3.3635.2 x86 on Win 11 Pro x64 23H2.
It was installed as Standalone (Installer → Advanced → Install type: Install Standalone) .
@DoctorG
Sorry, I didn't understand what that means for me. Should I reinstall the same version? If the browser was corrupted it wouldn't work in Win8 compatibility mode, but it does.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@huh Reinstall your current x86 version.
You had set a compatibility mode? Why? Not needed in Win 11 23H2.
@DoctorG
That's simple. Because from this version it doesn't work normally anymore as I wrote in the first post. Windows 11 is an older version 21H2, but due to the special software that I use here, newer versions cannot be put there. It worked normally until the previous version of Vivaldi, I didn't need any compatibility mode.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@huh said in Version 7.3.3635.2 x86 cannot be run at all in Win11 64bit.:
Windows 11 is an older version 21H2
So you need to wait until a person with a older Windows 11 can test.
It worked normally until the previous version of Vivaldi
Which Vivaldi version?
@huh
Well I don't know what the previous stable version was, I don't follow it that much. I updated yesterday latest stable version and boom
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I just tested my 7.3.3635.2 x64 and it does not start in Win 8 or Win 7 compatibility mode
Gives a crasdumps in profile Crashpad folder.
As Chromium 134.0.6998.178 starts with Win 8 mode, i assume a Vivaldi Bug.
Please report it to tracker and i will confirm it internally.
@huh Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG
Here it is VB-115690
Update:
After upgrading to version 7.3.3635.4 nothing has changed. There are no recent crash dumps in AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports
The only clue is the error 0xc0000005 in the event viewer. I still need compatibility mode for Vivaldi to work.
Today, without any intervention or Windows updates, Vivaldi started working without the need for compatibility mode.
