I just tested my 7.3.3635.2 x64 and it does not start in Win 8 or Win 7 compatibility mode

Gives a crasdumps in profile Crashpad folder.

As Chromium 134.0.6998.178 starts with Win 8 mode, i assume a Vivaldi Bug.

Please report it to tracker and i will confirm it internally.

@huh Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.

Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.

And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".

Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.