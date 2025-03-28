@DoctorG it definitely is a vivaldi bug. i have never experienced such behaviour with any other browser.

if you have used the pip window with your other monitor, it somehow saves the position. and afterwards, when you unplug your monitor and want to use pip on a laptop screen, it just isn't visible anywhere.

other browsers usually calculate a new position on bottom right each time.

but this has been like it for years now. my hopes are gone. devs simply refuse to fix it (a ticket has been closed as won't do ‍ ️ ).

there are workarounds which require a lot of fiddling with external programs and configs, etc. my most comfortable fix is this (macos): https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/726418