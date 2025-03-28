Unsolved PiP not appearing on main monitor
-
Trying to get it to reappear on the main monitor as that is the only monitor I have after I stopped using a second display.
Already tried anything providing in this post: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97081/picture-in-picture-not-functioning/2
I can see the tab with the ALT + TAB and WIN + TAB previews but cannot do anything to see it.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Darrism If you disable the monitor where the PiP was shown before, the PiP popup is not moved automatically to the main monitor.
I do not know if this is a Vivaldi bug with multi-monitor setup or Windows Desktop Manager issue.
-
@DoctorG it definitely is a vivaldi bug. i have never experienced such behaviour with any other browser.
if you have used the pip window with your other monitor, it somehow saves the position. and afterwards, when you unplug your monitor and want to use pip on a laptop screen, it just isn't visible anywhere.
other browsers usually calculate a new position on bottom right each time.
but this has been like it for years now. my hopes are gone. devs simply refuse to fix it (a ticket has been closed as won't do ️ ).
there are workarounds which require a lot of fiddling with external programs and configs, etc. my most comfortable fix is this (macos): https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/726418
-
Pesala Ambassador
- Select the PiP window from the Windows Taskbar
- Use WinKey + Cursor keys to move it the primary monitor
-
@Pesala Re: PiP not appearing on main monitor
Thank you for your message, I appreciate it. Doesn't fix my concern, since I'm using macos (I know this is windows category of the forum), but still helpful for others for sure. I wanted to chip in to say this is a general problem, not windows only.
Nevertheless, this still is not a fix and it's still broken (has been broken for years).
As I already wrote, I do have a workaround. But it's better to have a fix, not a workaround. None of the other browsers has this problem and neither should this beautiful vivaldi