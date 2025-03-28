Vivaldi Android battery drain
andrewsweekly
A recent update caused a dramatic battery drain by Vivaldi Android.
Vivaldi 7.2.3628.77 running under /e/OS 2.8 (Android 14) on Fairphone 4. In a day used 81% of battery, of that Vivaldi used 49% in 1hr15min of active screentime and 2min in background. The graph of battery charge shows dips coinciding with times I was browsing stuff on my phone.
Don't have a version control at hand but recently updated /e/OS 2.7->2.8. Vivaldi and other apps update automatically so I wasn't keeping track. Battery usage was fine before, and my average daily Vivaldi usage time did not change much. Anyone observing a similar issue?