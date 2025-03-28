Hi, a few hours ago I realized that every time I try searching on the search bar the default icon that appears on the left is of ''Temu''. All of my settings are set to use google for every kind of search, and I have never entered the website ''Temu''

Some of my search history icons have been changed to Temu as well, even though I was clearly using Google to search.





What the hell is going on? I've already updated Vivaldi and erased all of my cookies. I've tried searching in other browsers and this icon doesn't show up.

I've been using Vivaldi for years and this has never happened before.

Is this some sort of virus? Should I be worried?

Thanks for your help in advance!