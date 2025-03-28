Is it possible to import local mail folder from Thunderbird?
-
I haven't used Vivaldi in a while but I'm thinking about using it again.
I was think about using the mail feature and replacing Thunderbird.
Is there a way to Import the local folders I have been using on Thunderbird?
-
@rickmccombs66 Vivaldi does not have local folders. You can get close and create an offline account (or local account) and import the emails there through the Vivaldi menu > File > Import from Applications or Files and selecting to import mail files.
The account can be set up with a dummy email address that doesn't match the email address of the mails you place in there.
Essentially you will end up with a POP3 account that never talks to any server.
-
@WildEnte If Vivaldi doesn't have local folders. what happens if I get my mail with POP3? It has to go somewhere. I don't like to leave my mail on the server.
-
@rickmccombs66 in that sense: no worries. Vivaldi has the mails locally on your machine. POP3 Accounts will have a view for received emails and a view for sent emails, this will look like folders for you.
But other than that, it works with what Thunderbird (I think) calls 'virtual folders', i.e. you can define filters which show emails based on criteria. If you want to have specific emails in one place where you can't make a rule that show them in a certain place, you have to use labels because you can't move mails from a to b. You also cannot make hierarchical folders. It's a database, meaning that cannot move emails around to local folders and remove them from their original location
-
@WildEnte I think I will either continue to use Thunderbird (actually Betterbird) or I might start using Kmail. I have most of mailing lists in folders for each mailing list.
Anyway thanks for your help/
-
@rickmccombs66 Vivaldi has by default filters for Mailing lists. It does the work for you. Just try it out, you can do that in parallel with Thunderbird if you use IMAP without messing anything up.
-
Actually Vivaldi does use local folders if I use POP3.
I thought it would I enabled the mail and saw that I tired it about a year ago.
However There doesn't see to be a way to import folders from other mail clients.
I am going to keep using Betterbird for now.
-
