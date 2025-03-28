@rickmccombs66 in that sense: no worries. Vivaldi has the mails locally on your machine. POP3 Accounts will have a view for received emails and a view for sent emails, this will look like folders for you.

But other than that, it works with what Thunderbird (I think) calls 'virtual folders', i.e. you can define filters which show emails based on criteria. If you want to have specific emails in one place where you can't make a rule that show them in a certain place, you have to use labels because you can't move mails from a to b. You also cannot make hierarchical folders. It's a database, meaning that cannot move emails around to local folders and remove them from their original location