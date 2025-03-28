New VPN option seems to be blocked by Netflix
I was trying to log into my account, it kept saying there was a "network error" from Netflix, turned off the VPN and was able to log in instantly. Probably they are filtering Proton but it would be nice to be safe and watch movies.
mib2berlin Soprano
@PCGameGuy
Hi, my payed VPN service have special streaming servers for Netflix and Co, I don't think Proton will provide this in the free service.
@PCGameGuy
I am able to stream AFTER logging in, and it is easy to turn it off and on. The server blocked was Seattle, the one I am on now that is streaming is Miami. Since I brought it up, I'll troubleshoot it too
