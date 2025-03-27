@ssafin Cookies and extension data is encrypted in Chromium-based browsers. You can't copy it over.

If you try, the existing cookies will just be invalidated since they can't be decrypted.

Forget about cookies, just log in again on the new browser. Always a good idea with a "clean start" in any case - especially since you seem to have amassed a very large data amount in Chrome.

For extension data - most good extensions have an export data/settings feature. Those that don't are usually really simple extensions that take little time to set up again.

Would probably be faster to just sign in again on the sites you need than trying in vain to try copying over.