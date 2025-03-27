Its great that Vivaldi are offering a VPN product from a trustworthy European company.

However I have some questions about this concept of 'privacy without compromise'.

I am increasingly concerned at the number of connections the browser makes to Google (1e100.net) and Cloudflare (even with all the settings that I can see that would reference Google services at times, turned off) and by this I mean just the browser and not the sites visited.

How do we know that Google isn't using some mechanism to get our local ip or other trackers to bypass the VPN protection, let alone the mapping of our use.

Could someone put my mind at rest on this matter please as the last article I can see on this originated a long time ago and I am sure much has changed since then. I don't want to see any direct connections to Google and ones that are absolutely necessary should be proxied in the way Brave does it.

I would be much more comfortable to use Vivaldi as my everyday No 1 browser (rather than my No 3 browser) if I was more confident. After all if Mullvad can get Firefox ESR to startup without any connections then surely..... (and yes I know its based on Google Chrome so I am sure its not easy).

Apologies that this has turned into a ramble but I hope you get where I am going - the only way to have 'absolute privacy without compromise' is to remove Google from all regular connections.