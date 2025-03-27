Unable to activate IMAP email acct
-
Wismar0815
I have one domain hosted with "Provider1". I use "Thunderbird" for my emails. All accounts on this domain work.
Yesterday I created a new domain and it is being hosted by "Provider2". I am attempting to set up my email accounts for this domain in "Vivaldi". The problems I am running into are as follows:
- Auto-discovery of the email address does not work (Error msg: Autodiscovery failed. Please enter server settings).
- After entering the server settings I get the following error msg: Login for mail.domain.com failed. IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
- At this point I opened "Thunderbird" and attempted to add the same email address using the same server settings that I used on "Vivaldi". "Thunderbird" added the email address and retrieved the "Welcome" email from the domain host.
Can someone please provide some guidance?
-
@Wismar0815 Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@Wismar0815 Please show screenshot (anonymised) of Mail → Servers → Incoming
IMAP is usually on Port 993.
-
Wismar0815
@DoctorG
Username: [email protected]
Password: Use the email account’s password.
Incoming Server: mail.DOMAIN.com
IMAP Port: 993 POP3 Port: 995
Outgoing Server: mail.DOMAIN.com
SMTP Port: 465
IMAP, POP3, and SMTP require authentication.
These are the parameter sent by my host and the ones I used when trying to set up the account.
-
@Wismar0815 All ok.
Which Vivaldi version do you use?
My own mail servers are similar. And all works nice to add accounts from my server..
-
Wismar0815
I downloaded a different email client (eMClient) and installed. When I tried to establish my email account I got the following error msg:
This client gave me the option to ignore the error and went ahead and created the account. Is there a way in Vivaldi to do this, or is there a way to get around this error?
-
@Wismar0815 Seems you let scan your local SSL connections by Avast on your PC?
The SSL connection for mail needs a valid SSL certificate of the domain you use.
With eM Client you see that CN=*.web-hosting.com does not match your domain.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Wismar0815
Hi, Avast was blocking adding a mail account on a friends PC without any error message of Avast.
Disable Avast add mail account, enable Avast work but I removed it completely after this adventure.
-
@mib2berlin No, that is not the real cause in this case.
-
@Wismar0815 Sorry, the mail server has no valid certificate for a mail server.
Looks like some server admin set the certificate of the web server for the mail server.
And the mail server should not have a wildcard certificate like *.web-hosting.com.
Trust me, i am administrating server since decades.
The used certificate of your mail server was checked by me with openssl:
T:\>openssl s_client -connect mail.cook-garza.com:993 CONNECTED(000001E4) depth=2 C = US, ST = New Jersey, L = Jersey City, O = The USERTRUST Network, CN = USERTrust RSA Certification Authority verify return:1 depth=1 C = GB, ST = Greater Manchester, L = Salford, O = Sectigo Limited, CN = Sectigo RSA Domain Validation Secure Server CA verify return:1 depth=0 CN = *.web-hosting.com verify return:1 --- Certificate chain 0 s:CN = *.web-hosting.com i:C = GB, ST = Greater Manchester, L = Salford, O = Sectigo Limited, CN = Sectigo RSA Domain Validation Secure Server CA 1 s:C = GB, ST = Greater Manchester, L = Salford, O = Sectigo Limited, CN = Sectigo RSA Domain Validation Secure Server CA i:C = US, ST = New Jersey, L = Jersey City, O = The USERTRUST Network, CN = USERTrust RSA Certification Authority 2 s:C = US, ST = New Jersey, L = Jersey City, O = The USERTRUST Network, CN = USERTrust RSA Certification Authority i:C = GB, ST = Greater Manchester, L = Salford, O = Comodo CA Limited, CN = AAA Certificate Services ---
Vivaldi can not add accounts when certificates are wrong. Why? Security/Privacy is more important.
Ask your web agency or server admin to fix this.