@Dancer18, it doesn't show in the extensions only on the toolbar, all I got was a message that it is now 'Baked In' to Vivaldi, nothing about an extension or how to disable, turn it off, or uninstall it! Looking up Proton VPN the 'free' service is very buggy, very limited and there will be nags to 'upgrade' to the paid version. No one asked for this, I know I certaibly didn't, there is nothing in the settings to remove it or uninstall it only to hide the stupid icon on the toolbar!

I really don't want untrusted extra layers in my browser that I did not research and choose based upon said research! If it turns out that there is no way uninstall Proton VPN from Vivaldi then sadly for me it means goodbye to Vivaldi...