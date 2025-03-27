VPN not working: Anyway to fix?
It initially refused to connect, but after using the system wide protonVPN, it allowed me to login. Then I clicked on connect, it says established connection yet when i try to load any page it fails.
Ive tried disabling the system wide VPN, Ive tried restarting the extension vpn without the system wide one ON, still didnt one.
Can it possibly be due to NextDNS configured for vivaldi alone...
My system has 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8 as DNS, protonVPN system wide already (tried extention with and without system wide)
Any suggestions? or should i just wait it out?
@DarkAge said in VPN not working: Anyway to fix?:
protonVPN system wide already
Sooo… why are you trying to run this under that? You don't need to use the button in the browser indeed you probably should not try.
@Ruarí did you see the text inside the brackets? maybe i didnt make it clear, the problem isnt that im trying to use both or only system wide. Im trying to say dispite the state of system wide, the extension doesnt work....
ie
System wide VPN ON: extension ON -> Doesnt work in vivaldi
System wide VPN ON: extension OFF -> Works
System wide VPN OFF: extension ON -> Doesnt work
System wide VPN OFF: extension OFF -> Works
ie... Extenstion VPN doesnt work...
Additiional Information: While i dont think proton is banned in my country, my current network does restrict it, however i can use the systemwide no issues, and extension says its protected / connected, yet when i try to load any webpage it immediately throws error -> No Internet page