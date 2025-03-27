It initially refused to connect, but after using the system wide protonVPN, it allowed me to login. Then I clicked on connect, it says established connection yet when i try to load any page it fails.

Ive tried disabling the system wide VPN, Ive tried restarting the extension vpn without the system wide one ON, still didnt one.

Can it possibly be due to NextDNS configured for vivaldi alone...

My system has 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8 as DNS, protonVPN system wide already (tried extention with and without system wide)

Any suggestions? or should i just wait it out?