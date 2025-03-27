@yojimbo274064400

I don't have multiple profiles set up, I forgot you can use a guest profile, so I didn't try it.

I did try a different browser and that worked OK. It only seemed to affect Vivaldi.

If I checked my IP address it said I was in the UK but BBC iplayer still had the same error. The only way I was able to reset it was to restart my laptop. BBC iplayer is working fine now.

The problem definitely seemed to be using the new VPN function (which connected me to Amsterdam) and then disconnecting.