Downside for UK VPN users and others
All very well the Proton VPN being integrated into Vivaldi, but it has the same restrictions as the standalone VPN, i.e. a limited set of country's servers to choose from. UK being one of the exclusions, which means folks based there can't listen to BBC Sounds with the VPN enabled.
In my view one may as well install Proton free app separately from the browser, and get the benefit of machine-wide protection, recognising the same restriction as above applies.
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@bobf32 It is quick and easy to setup from the browser and you can just use your regular Vivaldi login.
If you need more locations or less restrictions, upgrade to the paid account.
16patsle Translator Soprano Ambassador
I like to think of this as mostly an option for those that have been asking for a VPN in the browser. Personally I would consider a separate app if I wanted to use a VPN, but it is undeniably less hassle with one in the browser
Aware, thanks.
Agree, just wanted to point out the fact that the value people get from it is country dependant.
DuaneWoolley
I've found another downside. I tried the VPN out and it seems to work fine. Only problem, I disconnected from the VPN to use BBC iplayer and now I can't play anything because the iplayer thinks I'm still connecting from another country. I've tried clearing cookies and stopping the browser and restarting, but I still can't use iplayer.
yojimbo274064400
Does the issue persist when:
- using a new profile?
- using a different browser?
If it does then consider following the advice here Why does BBC iPlayer think I'm outside the UK? | iPlayer help
DuaneWoolley
@yojimbo274064400
I don't have multiple profiles set up, I forgot you can use a guest profile, so I didn't try it.
I did try a different browser and that worked OK. It only seemed to affect Vivaldi.
If I checked my IP address it said I was in the UK but BBC iplayer still had the same error. The only way I was able to reset it was to restart my laptop. BBC iplayer is working fine now.
The problem definitely seemed to be using the new VPN function (which connected me to Amsterdam) and then disconnecting.
yojimbo274064400
I could not reproduce. When issue next occurs consider pressing
Ctrl+
Shift+
Rto bypass browser's cache when reloading page to see if it persists.
FWIW here is what I see when:
- internet connection is made via UK exit point / location
- Proton VPN extension is in connected state
- visit BBC iPlayer - Home:
And when Proton VPN extension is in disconnected state:
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
The BBC announced a change in their audio services for listeners outside of the UK, relating to BBC Sounds:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/help/questions/listening-outside-the-uk/outside-uk-changes/
Regarding iPlayer outside the UK:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/help/questions/playback-issues/outside-uk-message/
-
greybeard Ambassador
@16patsle
I agree totally.