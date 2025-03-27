Today there was an update. The browser has a built-in VPN. In our country, VPN is prohibited. I clicked on the icon to see what kind of menu it was and how to disable it, and it started accessing the Internet and then wrote about an access error. Did it decide to activate itself without my permission, and I can get punished for this??? It now says that it is not connected. How can I completely remove it from the browser, otherwise this is no joke. I can get into big trouble because of it. I am sitting there and not violating anything, and then the browser enters prohibited content and I get a violation of the law and I will be punished for something I did not do? Is this how it looks?