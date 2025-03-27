As a new user, I just want to vent a little regarding the balance of new features compared to the stability and performance of the browser.

Initially I wrote this as a comment below the linked news article, but I don't want to publicly vent below a well meant announcement and discourage new users. That's why I put it here, where I hope it finds the right people and does not create a bad image publicly. Also I want to make sure at the start that this is not some kind of "if you don't do this and that I will leave the browser again"-post. I will definitely remain as a user, because I like the concept, company and community. And also want to thank the vivaldi general team for the work they are doing. But I also want to give some feedback from my browser journey.

After using Vivaldi for a few weeks, I have the impression that the main goal of the browser is to "replace" the operating system and all it's other applications by including all imaginable programs and features into the the browser. There's a mail client, there's a calendar and feed reader, etc.

I left Firefox half a year ago, because Mozilla was not focussing anymore on building a good browser experience, but were adding feature by feature which made the browser slow and put ads directly into my face after every update (VPN, Relay, etc.).

This is generally not a bad thing, but when at the same time the browser becomes barely usable on my old hardware, while I was perfectly able to use bloat-less forks like LibreWolf or Waterfox. At some point, I was so done with Mozilla about this, that I wanted to try some chromium browser and I switched to Brave for some time. There, I was again severly annoyed by the unnecessary bloat the browser brought. It was basically that same shit that firefox added, but with additional crypto stuff. Still, compared to firefox, brave kept the ability to remain performant and fast during browsing and did not feel clunky on my old hardware.

But here, also after a while I was just fed up with that behaviour that brave will put some features into my face and makes buttons reappear after browser updates. Also, I just don't like Brendan Eich for many obvious reasons. With that whole r/BuyFromEU thing I learned about Vivaldi and much more preferred the concept here. So I switched again.

On my first try, the "Sync" servers were down for a few days. I think it was sometime back in December/November 24. Little bit of a bummer, but I waited some time and retried, everything good. Now, having used Vivaldi for a few weeks and can share some impressions I have:

First one, and the biggest bummer for me, is that Vivaldi internal Ad Blocking makes the browsing experience clunky! Actually, in my opinion the opposite should be the case. What I compared is the website heise.de

without ad blocking

Vivaldi Ad blocking

UBO in Vivaldi&FF

Brave Ad blocking

while on the sheer numbers vivaldi-ad-block actually performed well against UBO in Vivaldi/FF, which means the site load page is around 1s in debugger and I receive around 3MB of resources if cache is disabled. Compared to no ad block (5s and 12MB resources), you can say that the ad block works well.

But for some reason, UBO in Vivaldi&FF and Braves Ad blocker shows elements pretty quickly and during the 1s load time, while the Vivaldi ad blocker does not show anything until the 1s load time finished, then everything pops up immediately. I can understand this behaviour, but it just feels clunky.

One other thing I recognised with Vivaldi Ad blocker is, that if I switch back tabs to some pages with lots of ads on them, like heise or youtube, the page does not show at all until I reload them. If I disable Vivaldi ad blocking and use UBO/Ublock light, this does not happen at all.

The whole thing get's much worse if I do not use my M1 Mac Mini, but I switch to my 2016 Macbook with Intel CPU. Here, the numbers and the "clunky" feeling on Vivaldi is even worse.

Finally, what I can see with Vivaldi is something similar happening that turned me off with FireFox already, which is that (things I consider) basic features like ad blocking do have severe issues for weeks and seem to be not well maintained, while there's a lot of (in my opinion) unnecessary bloatware like mail/calendar/vpn added to the browser.

I general, I would not mind the bloatware too much, if all other things work fine. But in my few weeks experience with general performance, ad blocking and the sync server problems, they just don't.

Theres a german word for this, "Schade!", which basically means "what a pity", and to me it really is a pity because there's a lot of things I like and will continue to like about Vivaldi, but I would really prefer if there's a higher focus on the basics and less focus on adding new "non-browser-features" that should actually be covered by the operating system.