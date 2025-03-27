Can't type "s" and "q" on any website
Hey there, I'm having to type this in a notepad so bare with me, after the latest update on one of my profiles I completely stopped being able to type lowercase "s" and "q" (and maybe some other that I have yet not found) on any website (visited before and completely new).
I've followed everything here except "Delete Browsing Data" as it's my work browser and I'd prefer not to delete everything...
The keys work in a different profile or in incognito. Disabling All extensions, closing and reopening browser, restarting keybinds and settings to default, none of them help. I've tested with Firefox as well and it worked perfectly fine, I mean I've typed many s's here so the issue is definitely with the browser and specifically with the one profile. The other profile I checked with, I have way more extensions installed and way more settings tweaked while the work profile is fairly default other than additional Search Engines and for keyboard browser priority F2 and F4 added to the list (I've removed them and it didn't work).
If there's a way to see what's kidnapping the keys from within the browser that would be great... I tried to find the way but either I'm blind or my googling sucks.
Browser info:
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.2 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 6f841009034874c332608fef6f5d0d6c42c8bee8
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5608)
JavaScript V8 13.4.114.21
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/134.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\wobY\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Profile 2
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@wobYGRID said in Can't type "s" and "q" on any website:
or keyboard browser priority F2 and F4 added
This could be the reason. I recently submitted a bugreport about I can't type
KT if F5 was added as a browser priority.
@kurai I guess I didn't close the browser after removing the keybinds... So it was in fact me being dumb Is there a bug report ticket I can follow to keep an eye on this? Thanks a lot nevetheless
@wobYGRID said in Can't type "s" and "q" on any website:
Here is bug report ticket VB-115309. And in my previous message was mistake — I can't type T if F5 added as browser priority.
mib2berlin Soprano
@wobYGRID @kurai
Hi, the report VB-115309 is confirmed.
You can ask about the status of a report in the bug status thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib