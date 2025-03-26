On some websites, there's a chatbot that's available to bring up by clicking on an icon (often in the corner of the page). This tends to be an external help desk/ticketing system, likely with a different domain from the originating site.

For example, HoneyBook.com uses Intercom for their messaging system. I can click on the pop-up to bring up their general Help menu, but when I want to click on the Message Us (to bring up the Intercom chatbot), it never pops up, even when I go into the Site Settings and I verify that Pop-Up blocking is disabled, and I have no other blocking turned on in the address bar.

The console shows that something is being blocked by the client, but I don't know HOW—what can I do to ensure I can open these critical parts of a site in Vivaldi, rather than needing to switch to a different browser?