On some websites, there's a chatbot that's available to bring up by clicking on an icon (often in the corner of the page). This tends to be an external help desk/ticketing system, likely with a different domain from the originating site.
For example, HoneyBook.com uses Intercom for their messaging system. I can click on the pop-up to bring up their general Help menu, but when I want to click on the Message Us (to bring up the Intercom chatbot), it never pops up, even when I go into the Site Settings and I verify that Pop-Up blocking is disabled, and I have no other blocking turned on in the address bar.
The console shows that something is being blocked by the client, but I don't know HOW—what can I do to ensure I can open these critical parts of a site in Vivaldi, rather than needing to switch to a different browser?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@thesweet Hi, this has nothing to do with the pop-up blocking.
Are you sure don't have the internal blocker enabled?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
If the console shows "something is blocked" then something is blocking. Could also be an extension.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/