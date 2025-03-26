I already reported this bug (VB-104760), but it was closed as "Cannot Reproduce". This is another attempt to bring attention to this problem.

When using main menu hotkeys, menu opens in a window that was last opened instead of current window.

How to reproduce:

Open two Vivaldi windows (#1 and #2). Switch to window #1. Press any main menu hotkey, for example Alt-B for Bookmarks.

Menu opens in window #2 instead of window #1. This is especially annoying if you use different windows on different virtual desktops: menu opens on a window on a different desktop and it's completely invisible.