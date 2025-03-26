Menu opens in a wrong window when using menu hotkeys
I already reported this bug (VB-104760), but it was closed as "Cannot Reproduce". This is another attempt to bring attention to this problem.
When using main menu hotkeys, menu opens in a window that was last opened instead of current window.
How to reproduce:
- Open two Vivaldi windows (#1 and #2).
- Switch to window #1.
- Press any main menu hotkey, for example Alt-B for Bookmarks.
Menu opens in window #2 instead of window #1. This is especially annoying if you use different windows on different virtual desktops: menu opens on a window on a different desktop and it's completely invisible.
@Avi
I will test this later on Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
@Avi
I can reproduce it with Vivaldi 7.2.3621.71 on Windows 11 with a two display system.
I reopen the report and add some information.
No idea who and why it was closed.
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin I reported it earlier, and it was confirmed.
(VB-98692) Alt + B Opens Bookmarks Menu on Other Monitor (4/7/2023)
@Pesala
Ah thanks, this one is reopened too.
I will add a link to VB-104760, issue on virtual desktops.
The developers should decide if is a duplicate of your report.
Pesala Ambassador
@mib2berlin Retested. Still an issue.
- Created a new window
- Dragged it to my secondary monitor
- Maximised it
- Focused window on Primary Monitor
- Pressed Alt+B to open the Bookmarks Menu
Result Bookmarks Menu opened on the window in the Secondary Monitor.
- Created a new window
- Dragged maximised window down, to display it as a restored window on my Primary Monitor
- Focused maximised window on Primary Monitor
- Pressed Alt+F to open the File Menu
Result File Menu opened on the restored window on the Primary Monitor.
