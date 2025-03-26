How to disable auto-opening PDF downloads?
-
maimsjeweler
Every time I download a PDF using Vivaldi, it automatically opens in Acrobat. Other browsers have an option to disable this, but I can't find one in Vivaldi. Is there a hidden setting somewhere, or is it not possible to change this functionality?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@maimsjeweler Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@maimsjeweler Vivaldi does not open a pdf automatically.
To open a PDF it needs user interaction in Download Save dialog by button Open.
-
@maimsjeweler said in How to disable auto-opening PDF downloads?:
Every time I download a PDF using Vivaldi, it automatically opens in Acrobat. Other browsers have an option to disable this, but I can't find one in Vivaldi. Is there a hidden setting somewhere, or is it not possible to change this functionality?
Check if you have in the extensions page a plugin by adobe, it probably is the culprit.
Otherwise read here
https://community.adobe.com/t5/acrobat-discussions/pdf-downloaded-from-chrome-automatically-opening-in-acrobat-reader/td-p/14181039