Jitsi Meet
What is the latest on Jitsi Meet with Vivaldi on Windows 11?
I can use it with Chrome in W11 but it will not connect to camera or microphone with Vivaldi in W11.
There are no connection-request or error messages that I can see.
@kestrel4 Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Yes!
That opened a request to allow camera and microphone use.
Then it was OK.
Thanks, DoctorG!
What do I do now, so that I do not have to use Guest Profile?
@kestrel4 Use a extra profile (Manage Users) without extensions for meetings.
Or disable in your Default profile all extensions, enable one, reload meet page, enable next, reload meet page, and so on, until you can not enable cam/mic. The last enabled extension cause the issue.
Thanks, DovctorG, I think I need to plan time for that...
Pathduck
@kestrel4 Have you blocked the Cam+Mic permissions globally?
Check your Settings > Privacy & Security > Website Permissions.
Or go to the site in question, click Site Info button and make sure Cam+Mic is allowed.
@kestrel4 I had seen related issue with cam/mic last year in my own office.
Close tab and reopen had helped or Vivaldi restart to re-read USB Cam/Mic devices.
paul1149
@kestrel4 Testing extensions will go faster if you use the SimpleExtManager extension. Disable half the extensions, then half the remaining ones, and so on until you find the culprit.