Right Hand Scroll Bar (vertical) Error Message
I keep getting the following error on a website I visit. I do not understand the issue, but thought I'd reach out to see if anyone could advise me. I've contacted the website to see if THEY could shed any light on this. It does not happen in other browsers, ONLY in Vivaldi. The website is not one you'll be able to just visit to get the error since a login is required.
The error is as follows:
I appreciate any assistance. I LOVE Vivaldi but it is becoming a bit annoying to not have the ability to scroll. I have to keep reloading the page.
Thanks!
mib2berlin Soprano
@SirMatthewKBE
Hi, please check the existing thread for more information:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106783/prohibitted-blocking-overflowing-scrolling-of-the-document?_=1742942637143
@mib2berlin Thanks. I read through it. I have blocking disabled for that site.
mib2berlin Soprano
@SirMatthewKBE
I guess it is better to follow the other thread, maybe @DoctorG can ask in the developer chat tomorrow.
She is also more advanced with the developer tools.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
We have internal bug report:
VB-115469 "Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document." → Confirmed
And i ask a developer internally.
@DoctorG Thanks! So far I'm working around it and it isn't a huge issue but it does get tedious at times. But I have found that Vivaldi otherwise runs so much faster than other browsers on that site, I hate the thought of changing.