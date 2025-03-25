I keep getting the following error on a website I visit. I do not understand the issue, but thought I'd reach out to see if anyone could advise me. I've contacted the website to see if THEY could shed any light on this. It does not happen in other browsers, ONLY in Vivaldi. The website is not one you'll be able to just visit to get the error since a login is required.

The error is as follows:

I appreciate any assistance. I LOVE Vivaldi but it is becoming a bit annoying to not have the ability to scroll. I have to keep reloading the page.

Thanks!