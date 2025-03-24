Contents blank when restoring minimized window
When I minimize browser and restore it after 2-5 minutes, all content is blank (white). Not depending what is on page or how many tabs were open before. I have same behavior on two different PCs. First one is Win10 second is Win11. Any advice ? Thank you so much.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Sinix That is a already reported and confirmed bug. A fix is not ready.
Tab switch Next Tab/Previous Tab could help you to get content back.
@DoctorG Perfect, I will wait on repair. Thank you
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Sinix Your are welcome.