Hello, friends. I have a 2080ti graphics card. This graphics card supports Nvidia Super resolution technology for streaming video through browsers (Vivaldi supports this technology).

Describing the problem:

From the active tab where the video is running, for example youtube, we open a new tab and switch to it.

We return to the video tab. Launching the video.

The Super resolution technology is not active and will not start.

In order for Super resolution technology to work, you have to duplicate the video tab or restart the browser.

I'm checking if super resolution is working by monitoring the graphics card's power consumption and status display on the NVIDIA control panel.